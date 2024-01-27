EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 239,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.51. The company had a trading volume of 885,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $255.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

