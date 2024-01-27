Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $37,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 34.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS BJUL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,822 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

