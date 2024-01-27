EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,917. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

