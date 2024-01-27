EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.27. 129,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,039. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

