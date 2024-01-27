Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 132.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,172,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,102. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

