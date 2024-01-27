Signaturefd LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $111.10. The company had a trading volume of 366,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.