EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.67. 638,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.62. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

