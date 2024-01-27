Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 504,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after buying an additional 362,720 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

PHG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.27.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

