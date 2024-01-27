Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.72.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.65. 127,665,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,184,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $109,785,000 after buying an additional 1,398,366 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 94,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

