Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.79.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.62. 1,078,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,732. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

