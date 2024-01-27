TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 76,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,620. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

