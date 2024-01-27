Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Epwin Group Trading Up 1.3 %
EPWN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 78.50 ($1.00). 26,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.11. Epwin Group has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.82. The firm has a market cap of £113.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,308.33 and a beta of 1.09.
Epwin Group Company Profile
