Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VERA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded up $4.87 on Friday, reaching $30.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,188. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

