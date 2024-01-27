AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday.

LON AJB traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 325.80 ($4.14). 412,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,591. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.47, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 362.20 ($4.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 296.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.78.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £56,727.66 ($72,080.89). 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

