AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday.
AJ Bell Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at AJ Bell
In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £56,727.66 ($72,080.89). 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
