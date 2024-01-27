Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 240 ($3.05) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 247.60 ($3.15).

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BARC

Barclays Price Performance

Insider Activity at Barclays

Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 3.86 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 149.24 ($1.90). 24,693,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,782,625. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.53). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($134,539.92). In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($353,240.15). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.82), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($134,539.92). 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.