Wedbush Raises Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $35.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,404,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $25.34.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Immune Sciences

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,949 shares of company stock worth $6,446,248. 42.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.