Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
ITV Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ITV stock traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 61.76 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 9,264,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 882.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.40. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.86 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.62 ($1.23).
About ITV
