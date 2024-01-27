Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Sunday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

NYSE BANC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

