Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $21.94. Univest Financial shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 6,532 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UVSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $643.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 72.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 112.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 141.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.