NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $26.82, but opened at $28.28. NextEra Energy Partners shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 832,842 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after buying an additional 246,908 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,495 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after acquiring an additional 198,963 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

