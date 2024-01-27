Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Kajima Price Performance
Shares of KAJMY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 1,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911. Kajima has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.
About Kajima
