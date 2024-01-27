Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Stock Performance

NYSE CNDB remained flat at $10.59 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,690. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concord Acquisition Corp III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth about $8,939,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth about $4,892,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth about $4,343,000. 40.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Concord Acquisition Corp III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

