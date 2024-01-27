Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rises By 700.0%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.0 %
B&M European Value Retail stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,402. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.
B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.8152 dividend. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
