Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a growth of 746.3% from the December 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 60,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £966,859.74 and a PE ratio of 0.09.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.