Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a growth of 746.3% from the December 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 60,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £966,859.74 and a PE ratio of 0.09.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

