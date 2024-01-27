Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kahoot! ASA Trading Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.
Kahoot! ASA Company Profile
