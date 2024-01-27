Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kahoot! ASA Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825. Kahoot! ASA has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

