Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 678.1% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Komatsu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 68,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $31.03.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.

Further Reading

