Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 678.1% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
Komatsu Stock Performance
Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; material handling equipment; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines.
