Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

FERG stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.92. 920,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,927. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

