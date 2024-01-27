The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,379 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,726,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,196. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

