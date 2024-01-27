Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,452,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSA traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.88. The company had a trading volume of 562,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

