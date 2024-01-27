Corient Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.78. 1,691,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,486. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.40.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

