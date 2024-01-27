Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,187 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rollins worth $18,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

