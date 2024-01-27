Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 5,987,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,881. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

