Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.4 %

BRO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $76.88. 1,197,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

