Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.97% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. 217,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,510. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

