Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 11,125 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Rayonier worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RYN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 606,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 211.12%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.