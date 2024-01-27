Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,613 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,193,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,811. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

