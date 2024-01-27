Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Corning by 4.1% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Corning by 8.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 580,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Corning by 9.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Corning by 15.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 36,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Corning by 6.7% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 34,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. 4,596,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,228,731. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

