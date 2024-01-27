Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. 3,368,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,168. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

