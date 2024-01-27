Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 76,077 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,077 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Iron Mountain worth $18,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $3,663,489. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE IRM traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,524. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

