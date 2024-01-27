Signaturefd LLC Has $551,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.0 %

EXPD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 834,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

