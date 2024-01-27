Signaturefd LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,612,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,740,360. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 272.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.