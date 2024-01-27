Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,835,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

