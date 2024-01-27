Signaturefd LLC Acquires 271 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $229.69. 641,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.62. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $229.79.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Read Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.