Signaturefd LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

IDXX traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.98. 385,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $526.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.34. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

