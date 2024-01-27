Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.54. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

