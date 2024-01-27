Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

Matson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Matson Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MATX traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,443. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 78.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 197,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 313.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,589 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 567.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 123,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

