Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.14

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $191.14 and last traded at $190.26, with a volume of 119507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.57.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

