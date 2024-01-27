Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Eastern Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EBC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 848,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,534. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.89. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eastern Bankshares

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,383,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $21,807,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,188,000 after buying an additional 1,109,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 139.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,443,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 840,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.