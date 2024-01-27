Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 10,023,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

