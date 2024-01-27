Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 10,023,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $85.86. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
