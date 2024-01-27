Signaturefd LLC Sells 150 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.63. The company had a trading volume of 647,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,150. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.82 and a 200 day moving average of $234.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

